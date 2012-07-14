Is HTC next with NVIDIA Kai based tablet Vertex, details leak in benchmark
It wasn’t very long ago that we heard about the PC Advisor report that HTC is planning to make a comeback in tablet market after the unsuccessful Flyer and Jetstream tablets. Now, we are graced with details of an alleged tablet that has been code-named Vertex and popped up on Nenamark database.
According to the benchmark listing the tablet features NVIDIA’s Tegra 3 processor leading us to believe that Vertex might be a product of NVIDIA’s Kai platform, which was unveiled in May.
To refresh your memory, Kai aims to help manufacturers to launch quad-core tablets running Android Ice Cream Sandwich at the $199 price point.
After no getting any success with its so-called premium offerings – Flyer and Jetstream, HTC would have realised that going cheaper is the right way. With so many computing devices flooding consumer homes, everyone wants bang for buck and Kai’s first tablet – Nexus 7 is an example of that.
Coming back to Vertex, it will also feature a 1280x760p display (1280×752 mentioned in the benchmark listing) and Android 4.0.3. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Jelly Bean at the time of launch.
There is no word of the launch date right now, but we expect to see it at IFA trade fair.