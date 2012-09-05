Google launches free turn-by-turn voice navigation, real-time traffic in India
Google India has finally launched the much awaited turn-by-turn voice navigation in India. The service went live in the country sometime last evening, but we are still waiting for the official announcement, which is expected any time now (update: It is official now).
Google India had also made a video demo of service prematurely live yesterday on YouTube (originally spotted by Techwhack), which is currently private and should be made public after the official launch (update: it is live now, thanks Anuj).
We and several other users have personally tested the service and found it perfectly working. Along with the free turn-by-turn voice navigation, company has also made the real-time traffic details available in the country. It is not sure that in how many cities, Google will be supporting the traffic service. Apart from traffic availability in the maps, these traffic details are now also available as a part of Google Now traffic updates cards (which were first introduced in Jelly Bean) to your workplace, home or any other important place.
Originally launched on October 28, 2009, the service was initially available only for United States users, but was later launched in other countries too.
Features:
- Add starred places for one-click access
- One click navigation to your contacts
- Voice input for destination
- One click navigation for home, office
- Traffic details
Thanks everyone who sent this in
Nokia Drive has competition. Android and Windows 8 seem like the best options for India.
Great, finally its official although i’m using it through the hack prior to this.
Great news…I’ve been waiting for this from ages…Keep it coming Google…I’d like to see all services which are available in US to be there in India as well, as people are desperately waiting for it…
YES ITS WORKING
I tested it…works very well….thanks Google !