Jelly Bean based CM10 M1-release out for select phones
Everyone loves software updates every now and then, and same is the case with CyanogenMOD users, so the firmware dev team has decided to start releasing a new build apart from nightlies, RC and Stable. It will be dubbed as M1-release, there is no clear definition of M here, it stands for monthly, milestone or whatever you call it.
The M1 release will be available once a month and will be stable enough to be used in your daily use phones.
“Starting now, we are rolling out our M-Series releases. M-Series builds will be done at the beginning of every month. We did a soft freeze of the codebase for the last week, blocking new features in order to stabilize. Our plan is to continue this (assuming that the response is good) up until stable release, and onward,” CM team noted in a blog post.
You can grab the downloads from here.
The devices for which current M1 release is available:
- Galaxy Nexus GSM (maguro)
- Galaxy Nexus VZW (toro)
- Galaxy Nexus Sprint (toroplus)
- Galaxy S2 GT-I9100G (i9100g)
- Galaxy S (galaxysmtd)
- Galaxy S B (galaxysbmtd)
- Captivate (captivatemtd)
- Galaxy S3 Sprint (d2spr)
- Galaxy S3 VZW (d2vzw)
- Galaxy S3 AT&T (d2att)
- Galaxy S3 TMO (d2tmo)
- Galaxy S3 US Cellular (d2usc)
- Nexus S (crespo)
- Nexus S 4G (crespo4g)
- Galaxy Note AT&T (quincyatt)
- Google Nexus 7 (grouper)
- Sony Xperia Acro S (hikari)
- Sony Xperia S (nozomi)