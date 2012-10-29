Nexus 4 is official, available starting November 13 for $299
Google and LG have just made the Nexus 4 smartphone official. This fourth Nexus series smartphone till date will be released in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Spain and Australia starting November 13th.
Priced aggressively, the Nexus 4 8GB version will be sold for just $299, and the 16GB version will retail for $349. This is the pricing for the GSM/HSPA+ model, there is no word for the 4G LTE models right now. A T-Mobile US version of Nexus 4 will also be unlocked for $199 on a two-year contract.
Here is a look at the specifications, which we all know thanks to all these leaks in the recent few weeks.
Google is also introducing Android 4.2 with Nexus 4 and other Nexus series devices that are being announced today including Nexus 10.
To give you a quick intro about Android 4.2 here (we will have a full article soon), Android 4.2 brings several new features include widgets on lock-screen, redesigned camera app, Photo Sphere mode, Gesture typing in stock keyboard, quick settings and support for MiraCast.
There is no exact India launch date right now, but as an LG executive previously stated, it is expected to land in the country before November-end.
Nexus 4 full specs:
- 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor
- Android 4.2, Jelly Bean
- 3G (WCDMA), HSPA+
- 4.7-inch WXGA True HD IPS Plus 1280x768p display with 320PPI
- 8GB / 16GB internal storage
- 2GB RAM
- 8.0MP rear camera | 1.3MP HD front camera
- 2,100mAh Li-Polymer (embedded battery) with Talk time: 15.3 hours / Standby: 390 hours
- Wireless charging with a new accessory ORB
- Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, NFC, Bluetooth
- 133.9 x 68.7 x 9.1mm | Weight: 139g
yahooo
india mai price kitna hoga ???
if of course launched officially
i want nexus 4 as early as posible because i m very desprate about it. plz give imformation for launching nexus 4 in india