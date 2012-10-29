Nexus 7 3G debuts, available starting November 13 for $299
Along with new Nexus 4 and Nexus 10 devices, Google has also announced Nexus 7 3G version today. Coming in the 32GB storage variant, the tablet will go on sale in US, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Spain and Canada starting November 13.
Apart from the 3G connectivity and expanded storage, rest of the specifications of Nexus 7 will remain the same. The 3G version will be sold un-locked, but in US, it will come with T-Mobile or AT&T SIM however customers will have to take the tablet to carriers to get service.
Same as Nexus 4, there is no 4G LTE option here too.
“Nexus 7 brings you the best of Google–YouTube, Chrome, Gmail, Maps–and all the great content from Google Play in a slim, portable package that fits perfectly in your hand. But we also wanted to make this highly portable tablet even more mobile. So we added HSPA+ mobile data. Nexus 7 is now also available with 32GB and HSPA+ mobile ($299), which can operate on more than 200 GSM providers worldwide, including AT&T in the US,” stated Google in a blog post.
Full specs
- Quad-core NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor
- 7-inch IPS 1280x800p HD display
- 1GB RAM
- Wi-Fi, HSPA+
- 1.2MP Front camera
- Android 4.2
- 32GB of internal storage
will it be available in india
Disappointed!! Where is the India release plan? Still waiting for that…
For Google, India doesn’t exist… too bad… Google is ignoring one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the world for some pocket sized markets like Italy, Australia, et al. Google is missing the woods for the trees!
Com’on guys lets switch to Windows Phone. In India Software by Microsoft and Hardware by Nokia are too popular so combination of both of them results in Windows Phone on Nokia Hardware , I m using it and loving it . Although earlier I used two Android devices G1 and ACE 🙂
i just wanted to know in the new nexu7 3g version released, can v make calls n send messages?plzzz reply to this as am planning to buy 1, thanks in advance