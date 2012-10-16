Google TV reaches tenth country, LG U+ to release Google TV set-top box in Korea
Google has announced that South Korea has become the tenth country worldwide to get the Google TV. Countries telecom and IPTV provider LG U+ has started offering a Google TV integrated set-top box in the country.
“With Google TV in the u+ tv G, you get more content to watch than ever before, and an easier way to find whatever you’re looking for. New and existing LG Uplus subscribers can get the u+tv G starting today, bringing live TV and 50,000 on demand titles, now integrated with Google TV apps like Search, YouTube, Google Play and Chrome,” Mickey Kim, Google TV partnerships, & Andrew Jeon, Google TV engineering wrote in a blog post on Google TV blog.
The Google-powered box will offer access to VOD, linear television and Google TV apps. Users won’t have to pay any extra fees for the Google TV device, but they will have to subscribe to both TV and internet services though LG UPlus, according to a Google spokesperson told GigaOM.
Google TV is already available in countries like United States, Australia, and Canada.
