Googler posts photos taken from LG Nexus 4, confirms the name in process
It was the leaked internal Carphone Warehouse inventory screenshot that first revealed the name Nexus 4, making tech blogs speculate that next Nexus smartphone, which is being manufactured by LG, might be called Nexus 4. The leak was followed by a report in French newspaper suggesting the same branding for the phone and now two photographs taken by a Googler (“software engineer with Google Play” – to be more precise, at least that’s what his Google+ profile suggests) have almost made it certain that the upcoming LG Nexus is going to be called Nexus 4. The EXIF data of these images suggests that they have been taken from LG Nexus 4.
As Google had recently started giving out LG Nexus 4 for dogfooding to its employees, such images were anticipated to appear.
Earlier, we had seen a bunch of images taken from the same smartphone but they did not have final branding in the Exif data.
There is nothing else new here. Just to rehash what we know so far, the LG Nexus 4 is rumoured to be announced on October 28 and it will come with 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, 2GB RAM, 4.7-inch 1280x768p resolution display, 8/16GB of internal storage, wireless charging support, Android 4.2, 8MP rear camera, front camera and HSPA+ connectivity.
