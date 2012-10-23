LG Optimus L7 gets a price-cut, now available for INR 15,990 in India
LG’s L-series mid-range Android smartphone Optimus L7 has got a price-cut in the country. The smartphone, which was until selling for INR 17,990, is now available for INR 15,990.
Originally launched in June, Optimus L7 was LG’s first phone running Android 4.0 out of the box in India. The product was showcased at MWC and was inspired by the LG Prada phone. Optimus L7 was also the L Series Flagship until the announcement of Optimus L9. It still sits on the higher end of the LG Optimus L series, which aimed at fashion conscious users looking for an affordable yet stylish handset.
The Korea manufacturer had initially announced at INR 19,990, but after a subsequent price cut in the few months, most online retailers were selling it for INR 17990. LG seems to issues another price-cut for the smartphone recently, now retailers like Flipkart and Buytheprice, have started selling the phone for just INR 15990 and INR 15690 respectively. At this price, the phone certainly is good deal for anyone looking to grab a decent mid-range Android smartphone.
To remind you, Optimus L7 packs a 4.3 inch WVGA display powered by a 1GHz Cortex A5 processor, 5MP auto focus camera and VGA front camera. Other features include 512 MB RAM, 4GB internal memory, and 1700 mAh battery, along with their LG mobile TV app that lets you watch live TV and movies, on the go.