Motorola is closing MOTODEV portal on November 1
Motorola just announced on MOTODEV official Facebook page and website that it is closing down the dev portal on November 1. The MOTODEV portal, tech library, support forums and social media sites, all will stop working in another 13 days.
The news comes after Motorola announced that it is moving portions of MOTODEV studio to AOSP earlier this month. We had not anticipated at that time that company was planning to close the whole dev portal.
MOTODEV will redirect users to a new Developer Resources page on Motorola.com and developer.android.com and other industry support forums.
The MOTODEV Android Portal was originally launched in 2009 to provide developers with the technical support and resources needed to create quality apps for Motorola devices.
Here is the full statement:
On Nov 1, Motorola will transition the MOTODEV portal, tech library, support forums and social media sites and redirect users to a new Developer Resources page on Motorola.com containing the rich set of development & technical resources available on developer.android.com and other well established industry support forums.
We are very grateful to the MOTODEV community for its strong support over the years and encourage everyone to like Motorola to learn about new products and upcoming announcements.
Today’s announcement does not affect SHOP4APPS, Motorola’s on-device app marketplace in China. Developers can continue to submit free and paid apps for distribution by visiting the SHOP4APPS submission portal, also available via the Developer Resources page.