Nexus 10 is official, coming on November 13 for $399 with 2560x1600p display
Along with LG Nexus 4, Google has also taken the wraps off Samsung built Nexus 10 tablet. The tablet will go on sale starting November 13 in US, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Canada and Japan.
According to Google, the 16GB Wi-Fi only version of Nexus 10 tablet will be priced at $399 and the 32GB version will be sold for $499. There is no word on the HSPA+ version of the tablet right now; we believe it is not coming anytime soon, although Google did make the 3G Nexus 7 official today.
“Nexus 10 is the ultimate tablet for watching movies or reading magazines. We wanted to build a premium entertainment device, so we partnered with Samsung to do just that. Nexus 10 is the highest resolution tablet on the planet at 2560-by-1600 (300ppi), that’s over 4 million pixels right in your hands. It comes with a powerful battery that will get you up to nine hours of video playback and more than 500 hours of standby time,” stated Google in a blog post.
Same as Nexus 4, Nexus 10 also runs on Android 4.2. This new version of Android introduces several new cool features include support for multiple users; gesture based typing in stock keyboard and improved Google Now.
Full specs:
- 10-inch 2560x1600p True RGB Real Stripe PLS display with 300PPI
- ARM Cortex-A15-based dual-core Exynos 5250 processor with Mali T604 GPU
- NFC (two, both in front and back)
- 9,000mAh battery
- 16GB/ 32GB internal storage
- 5MP rear/ 1.9MP front camera
- Dual, front-facing speakers for audio
- 2GB RAM
- Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi
- microUSB, Micro HDMI
- Android 4.2
- 604 grams
There is no word on India launch, but we are highly doubtful that it is going to happen anytime soon. Unless Google takes matters in its own hands, given Samsung’s record, we are more than skeptical.
Samsung can safely discontinue their Touchwiz affected tabs now.
i think this won’t be launched in india just like galaxy nexus………..