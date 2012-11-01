India gets full version of Android-based Siri challenger Maluuba
About three week ago, Indian Android users got the first taste of Siri like personal Assistant Maluuba, when the company launched its International version, but this version lacked several features including support for restaurant search, and show timings.
Keeping in mind response to Maluuba International, the company is now launching the complete version of Maluuba personal assistant app in India. Until only available in US, Australia, Ireland and UK, the complete version can now also be downloaded by Indian Android users.
This version will allow Indian users to access local information about movies, businesses, restaurants and events.
“Using the complete version, users in India can now ask questions like “I want to watch the Karan Johar movie Student of the Year in Bandra”, and Maluuba would understand the context and location of the user’s query and return a set of appropriate movie theatres and showtimes. To find their favourite food, users in India can ask queries naturally like “Where can I get malai kofta near New Delhi” and get the appropriate places,” company mentioned in a press release.
Maluuba is using local data from Google Places for restaurants, West World Media for movies and Eventful for events for fulfilling queries from India.
“When we launched our international beta last month, we found out that the largest proportion of our users came from India. We realized that India has a growing market of Android users and we wanted to release a full version here to give users in India the complete experience. Further, most people in India cannot use Siri since iPhones are expensive, hence this would give the Android users a chance to start adopting the new voice based search paradigm,” said Sam Pasupalak, CEO, Maluuba.
You can grab the Maluuba Full version for India from Google Play. If you are already using Maluuba International, you can safely uninstall that and install the complete version.
Maluuba Features:
- Search for restaurants with queries like “Where can I get a cheeseburger?”
- Ask for movie showtimes in nearby theatres and watch trailers through the app
- Create and manage Reminders, Alarms and Calendar meetings
- Use our custom Widget to use Maluuba straight from you home screen
- Ask general, knowledge questions and get exact results
- Connect to Facebook, Twitter and Foursquare
- Get directions to places you’re looking for
- Ask queries like ‘where can I get a toothbrush?” or ‘where can I practice yoga?”
Great App….. For GB users it will be like Google Now.