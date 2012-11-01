News reader Pulse hits 4 billion stories served milestone
Popular news reading app Pulse has announced that four billion stories have been read on its apps since the launch in May 2010. This isn’t all, company also shares that 10 million stories are being read every day.
“It took us about 100 days to reach our first 10 million stories; today we see more than 10 million stories read every day. These numbers are more than just impressions, views, or swipes—they mean that Pulse users are expanding their worlds, through compelling news articles, insightful blog posts, and engaging videos,” Pulse team wrote on the official blog.
Pulse is not only available on Android, but also on iPad, iPhone, and the web. In fact, it made its debut on iPad.
Along with the 4 billion stories milestone, Pulse team has revealed that it is introducing Pulse Insights, a monthly report that will extract information from the vast amount of readership patterns, habits and more.
“This wellspring of information has inspired us to launch Pulse Insights, a data and design initiative that will report on shifts in the world of publishing and reading from the perspective of our community. We hope that this project will benefit the entire ecosystem of news publishing, and will help it thrive in this era of immense technological and social change,” added Pulse team.
Really fantastic app.