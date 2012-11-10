Samsung Galaxy Camera now on pre-order in India
As promised, Samsung India has started taking pre-orders for its Galaxy Camera at the official Samsung e-store. Company is asking for INR 3,000 as the pre-booking fee, for which it will issue a voucher of the same amount that can later be redeemed in the final purchase. Company is also offering a 16GB microSD card as a free gift with every pre-order.
There is no word about the final pricing of the camera in the country, however if UK pricing is any indication, the Galaxy camera would be priced around INR 35K.
Originally announced at IFA trade fair, Samsung Galaxy Camera features Jelly Bean, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 21x optical zoom lens, 16M BSI CMOS sensor, and 4.77-inch HD Super Clear LCD.
You can read more about this smart camera in our launch post.
Samsung Galaxy Camera Specifications
- Image Sensor: 16.3 effective megapixel 1/2.3? BSI CMOS
- Lens: F2.8, 23 mm, 21x Optical Zoom Lens
- Display: 121.2 mm (4.77?), 308 ppi, HD Super Clear Touch Display
- ISO: Auto, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200
- Network: 4G, 3G (HSPA? 21Mbps): 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
- Processor: 1.4GHz Quad-Core processor
- OS: Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean)
- Memory: 8GB, memory slot : micro SDSC, micro SDHC, micro SDXC
- Video Output: HDMI 1.4
- Voice Control, Slow Motion Video, S Planner, S Suggest
- Google Mobile Services
- GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS
- Connectivity: WiFi a/b/g/n, WiFi HT40, Bluetooth 4.0
- Battery: 1,650 mAh
- Dimension (WxHxD): 128.7 x 70.8 x 19.1 mm
- Weight: 305g
weak point is battery for sure. as 4.77” screen.