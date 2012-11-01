Spice Stellar Horizon Mi-500 gets ClockworkMod recovery port [How to]
Spice’s 5-inch phablet seems to be getting the deserved attention from developers. After being rooted, this smartphone has recently also got popular third party CWM recovery port.
The smartphone has also got a port of TWRP touch-based recovery, but it is untested right now, however CWM has been tested and has been reportedly found to be working properly.
Recovery plays an important role in modding and makes it easier to flash third party ROMs and more to the device.
It is always better to root your phone before installing a third party recovery. You can find the guide to root your Spice Mi-50- here.
Flashing CWM or TWRP on your Spice MI-500 is a pretty easy process and you need is an app from Google Play – Mobileuncle MTK Tools, which has been made for the MediaTek processor running devices like Spice Mi-500.
- You can download either of the recoveries from this link.
- Copy it to the SD card of your device
- Open Mobileuncle MTK Tools, which you have already installed from Google Play
- Select the option to update recovery
- Choose the recovery file that you had copied to SD card earlier
- Confirm that you want to continue with this
- And, voila you are done.
In case of any errors or other issues, post on this XDA thread.
Thanks Raghav Singh | Source