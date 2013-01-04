4.99-inch AMOLED display spotted at CES, headed to Galaxy S IV?
Samsung might not have announced any major smartphones at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show but it did reveal two smartphone parts that might find their way to Galaxy S IV. We have already reported about one of these parts – Exynos 5 Octa processor and now it is the turn of the second one – 4.99-inch AMOLED panel.
In most of the rumours thus far, we have heard that the next generation Galaxy S smartphone will come with a 4.99-inch display, but it was almost confirmed when AnandTech spotted the same sized display at the showcase of Samsung’s AMOLED display roadmap at company booth at CES.
This showcase also had 4.27-inch WVGA AMOLED display of Galaxy S II and 4.8-inch HD display of Galaxy S III on display.
This 4.99-inch full HD 1080p display will come with 440PPI and will debut in Q1, 2013.
According to AnandTech, Samsung is claiming that new AMOLED panel will provide 25 percent power saving as well as a low power mode with 47 percent power savings.
Other details about the S IV are still to be confirmed but rumours indicate that the phone will come with S-Pen input support, 13MP rear camera, 2GB RAM and Jelly Bean.