Acer launches Iconia B1 tablet for INR 7,999 in India
As expected, Acer India has officially announced the Iconia B1 tablet in the country today. Priced at INR 7,999, this entry-level Jelly Bean tablet was unveiled at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show.
Acer Iconia B1 features a dual-core 1.2GHz MediaTek processor, 8GB of internal storage, 512MB RAM, microSD card slot, Wi-Fi connectivity and a 7-inch 1024x600p display. There is also a front camera and 2,710 mAh battery on-board.
At this pricing, Iconia B1 is certainly a nice tablet if you don’t want to purchase the crappy rebranded Chinese tablets.
It is also the first sub-INR 10,000 Android tablet from a global brand to be launched in the country as till now only local manufacturers like Micromax, Zync, HCL and Intex (and others) have released tablets in this price-bracket.
The Iconia B1 will be available across the country at all major retail stores in the coming days. “Our strong channel partner network across the country will ensure that every consumer gets a chance to enjoy this exciting new product from the house of Acer,” said S. Rajendran, Chief Marketing Officer, Acer India.
As Asus has also announced a similar priced MeMo Pad, and it would interesting to see if the company brings the tablet to the Indian market soon.
????? ‘???’ ?? ??
isme RAM kam hai
What else you expect from an 8K tablet.
Dual core 1.2…nice….MediaTek CPU…not worth…still better than the Chinese Tablets available in the Market.
This tablet looks impressive.
I was expecting a 3G version, may be for an additional price.
Though my major concern is 2,710 mAh battery! Can it play video for say, 3 hrs straight?
(Curious, can it play back full HD video?)
One thing I am very happy is, this tablet being released in India early in its product life cycle.
Also, price not being hugely different than its US/UK price converted to INR (Actually less isnt it?).
very weak battery