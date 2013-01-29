HTC Butterfly launched in India for INR 45,990
As we exclusively reported two weeks ago, HTC India has officially announced the launch of Butterfly in the country today. This high-end Android beauty from the Taiwanese manufacturer has been priced at INR 45,990 (best buy), slightly more than what we had anticipated.
HTC Butterfly is the first full HD 1080p smartphone to be launched in the country. Although other companies have announced their full HD smartphones at CES, but none of them is going to be launched at least until March, which will give HTC the much needed advantage.
HTC Butterfly
Apart from the gorgeous 5-inch Super LCD 3 1080p screen, HTC Butterfly also comes with 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, 8MP rear camera and Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. According to HTC, Butterfly packs Sense 4+ user interface atop Jelly Bean, which adds quite a few nifty software customisations. There has been no official word, but HTC’s upcoming Sense 5.0 UI, which has been leaked in the past and packs a revamped and simpler interface, should make its way to Butterfly.
HTC Butterfly is also splash-resistant to IPX-5 level and packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage with microSD card slot.
More HTC Butterfly features
- GPS + GLONASS
- 3G, Wi-Fi, DLNA, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI via MHL
- 2.1 MP 1080p front camera
- Dedicated HTC ImageChip
- 2,020 mAh battery
As there is no other 1080p smartphone in the country right now, HTC Butterfly will be competing with Samsung’s Note II and Galaxy S III smartphones, which are priced considerably lower than Butterfly.
Butterfly will go on sale in the coming days.
I would buy it RIGHT NOW if they sell it at 37-38k!!
Come on hTC!!!
45k is a little too heavy..Note 2 is much much better..Nothing worth 45k..