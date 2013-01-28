Karbonn Smart Titanium 1 dual-SIM Android phone launched for INR 10,990
As we reported few days ago, Karbonn has now officially launched Smart Titanium 1 Android smartphone. Company has priced this dual-SIM smartphone at just INR 10,990 and it can be booked exclusively at Karbonn’s official website.
Karbonn Smart Titanium 1 is the company’s first smartphone with a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor on-board. It also features a 4.5-inch qHD 960x540p display, 1GB RAM, 4GB of internal storage, and Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.
On the imaging front, you will get a VGA front camera and 5MP rear camera with LED flash. The dual-SIM slot supports one 3G and one 2G GSM SIM card and the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are present.
“We are extremely proud to be the first brand to bring smartphones enabled by the powerful and power efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core CPU processor into the country. This move reiterates our commitment to enable cutting-edge technological innovations to our consumers and is an endeavour towards providing the best in mobile technology to them,” Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles said.
Karbonn Smart Titanium 1 key specs
- 4.5-inch multi-touch qHD display
- Adreno 203 GPU with 1.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 3G
- 1GB RAM
- 5MP rear camera, front camera
- 1600 mAh battery
- microSD card slot
- Android 4.1 Jelly Bean
it is quadcore Cortex A5 so performance won’t be any better than dualcore Cortex A9. GPU didn’t get any upgrade so no 720p playback most likely.
1600mAH battery??!