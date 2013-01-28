Karbonn Smart Titanium 1 vs Spice Mi-530, Micromax A116 Canvas HD, A110 Canvas 2
Karbonn and S Mobility have announced two brand new dual-SIM Android smartphones today. These smartphones will join Micromax’s existing Canvas 2 and recently announced A116 Canvas HD smartphones in the sub-INR 15K price-bracket.
While, Micromax A116 Canvas HD provides the most comprehensive feature set, other smartphones might lack in some or the other department but they balance that with their pricing or a stand-out feature.
We don’t know the final pricing of Micromax A116 Canvas HD, but it will be playing an important role in the success of this smartphone.
We thought it was a good time for us to compare these four Android smartphones and see how they perform on the basis of their specifications.
But first, let us see the pros and cons of each smartphone based on their specs:
Karbonn S Titanium 1:
- Pros: 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, pricing, Jelly Bean
- Cons: Only 1600 mAh battery, only one SIM card slot supports 3G
- Pros: 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, secondary MIC for noise cancellation, 16GB of internal storage, both SIM card slots support 3G
- Cons: Seems expensive as it has a dual-core processor and just qHD resolution on 5.3-inch display, presence of ICS, when we have Jelly Bean devices in the market
- Pros: 720p HD display, 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6589 processor, Jelly Bean, 8MP camera
- Cons: Only one SIM card slot supports 3G
- Pros: Price, 8MP camera
- Cons: WVGA display, ICS, 512MB RAM
Spice MI-530 is a real deal for camera and dual 3G SIM slots whereas Micromax A116 Canvas HD is a real deal for screen and processor truly competitive !!!
