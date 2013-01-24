Lava to launch Intel-powered XOLO X500 soon for INR 8,999
As we had reported earlier, Lava is getting ready to launch its second Intel-powered smartphone XOLO X500 in the next few days. Powered by Intel’s latest Lexington platform (Atom Z2420 processor), XOLO X500 will be priced at INR 8,999, unlike previously rumoured INR 7,000.
XOLO X500 features dual-SIM connectivity, 3.5-inch HVGA display, 1.2GHz Atom Z2420 processor, 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. X500 will also come with 1500 mAh battery, 5MP rear camera, and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.
The smartphone is based on Intel’s reference design and is just being re-branded by Lava.
Lava has reportedly got the phone in stock, and it should be reaching retailers in the coming days, we can expect an announcement next week.
The X500 will join company’s earlier launched X900, which was also world’s first commercially available Intel-powered smartphone and currently retails around INR 15-16,000.
About Intel Lexington platform:
The new Intel Atom processor Z2420 (Lexington) with Intel Hyper-Threading Technology offers speeds of 1.2 GHz, 1080p hardware-accelerated encode/decode, and support for up to two cameras delivering advanced imaging capabilities, including burst mode that allows people to capture seven pictures in less than a second in 5-megapixel quality. The platform also includes the Intel XMM 6265 HSPA+ modem that offers Dual-SIM/Dual Standby capability for cost-conscious consumers.