Acer introduces 16GB version of Iconia B1 for €139
Acer has now launched the 16GB version of its low-cost Iconia B1 tablet for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
After the Iconia B1 8GB version debut at Consumer Electronics Show 2013 last month, Acer has now taken the wraps off the 16GB version of the same tablet. Priced starting €139 in the Europe, the tablet is immediately available for purchase. The new storage variant also goes on sale in Middle East and Africa right-away.
Acer Iconia B1 16GB features the same specs as the 8GB version – Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, dual-core MediaTek processor, 7-inch WSVGA display and front camera.
“The Iconia B1-A71 is targeted at young or new users or families looking for an additional tablet for their children. The Iconia B1 is also ideal for busy individuals seeking a convenient mobile companion. At 7 inches – the same size as a standard book page – the display is comfortable for e-reading, web browsing, playing games and watching videos,” Acer noted in a press release.
Company has not said anything about the availability of 16GB version in Asia. Coming to India, Acer is currently retailing the 8GB version for INR 7,999 and it is very soon going to get a competitor in the form of Asus Memo Pad, which is set to be launched on February 27.
Here is a quick look at key features of Acer Iconia B1
- Mediatek dual-core 1.2GHz processor (MTK 8317T)
- 7-inch capacitive display with 1,024 x 600 resolution
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3.5mm headset jack
- MicroSD expansion slot
- Front-facing 0.3-megapixel webcam
- 2,710 mAh battery
- Dimensions: 197.4 mm x 128.5 mm x 11.3 mm, Weight: 320 g
