AOKP JB 4.2.2 custom ROM released for over 20 devices
By Mohit Kharbanda
AOKP JB-MR1 Build 4 AOSP Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean is now available for over 20 devices; seven new devices added in the support list.
Android devs are one hard-working lot, they work day & night to provide updated versions of their Custom ROMs. One of such developer teams is AOKP and now they’ve released the ‘build 4? of the AOKP JB MR1.
With Build 4, Android version has been updated from Android 4.2.1 to Android 4.2.2. It means, over 20 devices can now be upgraded to 4.2.2 (latest version of Android available).
Installing the custom ROM is very simple, all you have to do is download the latest version of ROM, Google Apps & flash the files using a custom recovery such as TWRP or CWM.
It is based on the Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean and with this release; AOKP has added 7 new devices to the supported devices list: HTC One XL, Motorola Droid 4, Motorola Droid 3, Motorola Droid RAZR, Motorola Droid Bionic, Galaxy Nexus Sprint and the Motorola Droid RAZR.
Do’s for Installing new custom ROMs
Every time you want to flash a custom ROM, it is highly recommended for you to wipe data and factory reset devices, just to make sure old files or builds doesn’t conflict with new features and bugs, else it could lead to issues like FCs or Reboots.
This update comes with several bug fixes and stability improvements. In next few days, we will try to cover few custom ROMs, its features and review of some ROMs available for different devices.
Download Link and AOKP ROM details available at http://aokp.co/release-jb-mr1-build-4/
This is a guest post by Mohit Kharbanda, who is an Android enthusiast and loves to tinker with his Android devices.
Hey does this ROM have a USB mass storage support?
Yes, it does have USB Mass storage support.. are you talking about OTG? (OnTheGo USB)? it depends on kernel you use.