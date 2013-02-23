Asus teases FonePad in new video, image
Rumoured Asus FonePad might be a budget device, but that hasn’t stopped Asus from creating all the hype around it.
After the metallic miracle teaser video, Asus has now come out with “a new discovery at hand” video teaser. This time instead of alien spaceship, we have Christopher Columbus using his stone slate to make a call. Asus is using all these teasers to create hype around the upcoming launch of rumoured FonePad, an Intel-powered tablet with voice-calling capabilities, which will come with a metal body.
To add to the hype, the Taiwanese manufacturer has also tweeted an image of the FonePad back, showing the Intel Inside logo, which has pretty much confirmed the impending arrival of the tablet.
Asus FonePad ME371MG is expected to come with Intel Atom Z2420 processor, PowerVR SGX540 GPU, 7-inch IPS display with 1280x800p resolution, 1GB RAM, 3MP rear camera, 1.2MP front camera, microSD card slot, 4270 mAh battery and Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.
This will be the first product from Asus to come with an Intel processor inside and it will certainly be a big boost with Intel, which is struggling to make its chip successful in the smartphone and tablet market. Mobile World Congress 2013 begins on Monday i.e. February 25 and we hope to see FonePad during the event.
looking forward to it and mwc