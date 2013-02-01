Intel to showcase dual-core Atom powered Android phones at MWC
Intel has revealed that it will be demoing more devices sporting its new dual core, dual graphics platform at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. Dubbed as Atom Z2580, the SoC was spotted at the Consumer Electronics Show 2013 in Lenovo IdeaPhone K900. It packs two CPU cores, two PowerVR SGX 544 GPU cores, and a speedy LTE or faster HSPA+ connection.
Intel is expected to demo Android devices running on Atom Z2580 in Barcelona. Company has not specifically mentioned any smartphones names, but given the company’s partnership with Lava and Acer for Lexington platform based entry-level devices, we might see Atom Z2580 phones too from the same companies. Motorola is also a candidate to launch Atom 2580 powered Android phones, as it has already launched one Intel-powered phone – RAZR i.
Intel on its MWC 2013 plans:
Intel will showcase its latest smartphone technologies and devices running the Android* platform, including a new dual core, dual graphics platform, as well as OEM- and service provider-supported devices based on the company’s new Intel® AtomTM Z2420 platform targeted at emerging markets. The company will also showcase a range of Windows* 8 tablet and convertible designs that deliver a complete computing experience, and will also spotlight a range of top selling consumer devices based on the company’s leading-edge wireless technologies.