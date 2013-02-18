LG to launch Optimus G in India soon: Report [Update: on Feb 27?]
Update: Know Your Mobile is now reporting that Optimus G will be launched on February 27 in Mumbai. This lines up perfectly with Mobile Indian’s report about Optimus G India release in next two weeks.
Earlier: LG seems to be planning to launch Optimus G smartphone in the Indian market soon. According to a report in Mobile Indian, company could do so as early as next two weeks. There is no word on the pricing right now.
Originally announced in late August, LG Optimus G was initially available in select countries, but LG recently revealed that it is starting the global roll-out of the smartphone with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean on-board. The smartphone went on sale Singapore recently as the first country to get the phone in this global roll-out.
Given the absence of Nexus 4 from the Indian market, it makes sense for LG to launch Optimus G as soon as possible. LG Optimus G packs a 4.7-inch True HD IPS Plus display, 1.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, 2GB RAM, NFC, 13MP rear camera, front camera, 32GB internal storage, and 2,100 mAh battery.
Company has added several useful software features on the smartphone:
- Live Zooming: Allows zooming in and out while viewing a video;
- Dual Screen Dual Play: Not only allows mirroring between the smartphone and a TV, it also has the ability to display different content on each screen. For example, a slide presentation can be displayed on the TV while the Optimus G shows the accompanying speaking notes
- QMemo: First seen in the Optimus Vu:, allows users to write, draw, or jot a memo directly on the captured screen with their finger for sharing instantly with others as an attachment or a URL
- Time Catch Shot: Allows users to select and save the best shot among the images taken just before the shutter button is depressed
- Cheese Shutter takes a photo when a voice command is spoken.
