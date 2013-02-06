Micromax A27 Ninja appears on company website
Micromax has listed yet another un-announced Android smartphone on its official company website. Dubbed as A27 Ninja, it seems like an entry-level smartphone and will most probably be priced around INR 4,000.
As company is yet to official unveil this, we will have to wait the company to announce or e-retailers to list it for more information on the availability and final pricing.
Micromax A27 runs on Android 2.3 and is powered by 1GHz Spreadtrum processor. Other features of the phone include 256MB RAM, 2G dual-SIM connectivity (no 3G), and 3.5-inch HVGA display. The smartphone also packs 1400 mAh battery, 160MB of usable internal storage, microSD card slot, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
The USP of this smartphone is the “Swipe ‘n’ Share” feature on the phone, which allows the users to share the content from device to device by simply swiping it across the screen. The feature seems to be using an ad-hoc Wi-Fi network to share the content between two smartphones.
Here is the description of the feature from Micromax’s website:
Drag content across the screen or simply shake and share seamlessly between Android devices to spread the excitement at blazing fast speeds. Share content even when your phone network is down, via Wi-Fi to keep the action going even without any data connectivity! Access the application through the ‘Flash Transfer’ option on your menu.