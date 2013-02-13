Rumoured Motorola X Phone is a game-changer: Report
Motorola’s rumoured X Phone is in news once again. Australian publication SmartHouse is reporting that the smartphone will go on sale in July down under and will be a game-changing device.
Reportedly being announced at the Google I/O developer event in May, the phone will be running on a new Android version (Key Lime Pie?) that leaves behind both Samsung’s Touchwiz customizations and Apple iOS goodies, notes SmartHouse.
“Google has been working on this device for a long time. It has software features and capabilities that are not available on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or Apple iPhone. The software is really powerful and it pulls together Google services like no other manufacturer has done in the past,” a so-called reliable source told SmartHouse.
As the previous reports have indicated, X Phone is the first smartphone in which Google has some real involvement since its acquisition of the US based mobile phone maker. All the launched devices since Google-Motorola deal were inherited by the company from original Motorola Mobility.
SmartHouse also adds that former Marketing Manager for Motorola Mobility in Australia Barry Smyth has moved to the US to head up marketing for Motorola X Phone. His public LinkedIn profile confirmed this information.
In related news, Motorola X Phone was sort of confirmed by a job listing from Motorola on LinkedIn. More related news below.
sounds really interesting 🙂
Sp with Motorola can we except it to finally be launched in India. A Google phone long after Nexus S…??
Come on Google… I am eagerly waiting for the X-Phone…..
As if you will be getting it in India.. How dumb can u really be..
no more Motorola in india and also in whole Asia. So stop dreaming about this phone
Let see if Xphone can compete with Galaxy brand. It has been Galaxy vs iPhone so far, capturing market over 90%.
arent you guys conerened abt the fact that it wont be a complete vanilla android experience.. it will be a lill customed by moto. so again the same problem, no regular software updates.. !
is liye best is nexus !
@subrat – how dumb can YOU really be TO even write this.
if i have a nexus it is but obvious i have got it from play store..
Motorola, Come back to India with this phone 🙂