Samsung Galaxy S IV to be announced on March 15 [Rumour]
If rumours circulating online are to be believed, Samsung will announce its next flagship smartphone Galaxy S IV on March 15. As usual the phone will be showcased at a Mobile Unpacked event. The reports also indicate that Galaxy S4 will go on sale beginning early-April 2013.
Samsung has not officially said anything in this regard and it is a little early to expect the press invites, so we would only be getting any confirmations around the end-of-February or early March.
The eastern European countries will be first of get this Galaxy S III successor, followed by other European countries and Asia, reports Sammobile. The website also states that Americas, Australia and Africa will be last to get the phone around May/ June.
Previous leaks and rumours have indicated that Samsung Galaxy S IV will come with a 4.99-inch full HD AMOLED display. Same display panel was also showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show 2013, sort of confirming that we will indeed be seeing the panel in S4. We are also pretty sure about the presence of Exynos 5 Octa processor, which has already been announced by the Korean manufacturer.
Other rumoured specifications include 2GB RAM, Jelly Bean, 13MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, and Wireless charging support via optional battery cover.
Is it now too early for that? as the launch of S3 has not even been 1 year.