Ubuntu OS developer preview now available for Nexus devices
As promised, Canonical has released the developer previews of its Ubuntu smartphone and tablet OS for Nexus devices. Available now for flashing on Galaxy Nexus, Nexus 7 (Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi+3G), Nexus 4 and Nexus 10, the preview images can be downloaded now from Ubuntu website.
There are two ways to flash these images, either you can use the method given by Canonical on the Ubuntu website, which requires access to Ubuntu or if you have a Custom recovery on your Nexus device, you can simply flash ZIP files using that.
If you want to use Canonical’s method, head over here and follow the instructions.
If you want to use a custom recovery, read on.
- First download the respective files for your device –
Device Zip: manta (Nexus 10) | grouper (Nexus 7) | mako (Nexus 4) | maguro (Galaxy Nexus)
Phablet armhf zip: Download (Required for all devices)
- Reboot your phone/tablet in custom recovery
- Install the device zip downloaded earlier.
- Install the Phablet armhf zip
- Reboot and you are done
What to expect after flashing Ubuntu OS:
- Shell and core applications
- Connection to the GSM network (on Galaxy Nexus and Nexus 4)
- Phone calls and SMS (on Galaxy Nexus and Nexus 4)
- Networking via Wi-Fi
- Functional camera (front and back)
- Device accessible through the Android Developer Bridge tool (adb)