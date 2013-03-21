Acer Liquid E1, Sony Xperia Tablet Z UK pricing revealed
UK Prices of two Android devices have been revealed in the last 24 hours. These devices are Acer’s Liquid E1 smartphone and Sony’s Xperia Tablet Z.
Talking about Acer Liquid E1 first, as per a listing on Expansys, the smartphone will cost £174.99 ($265, €206) in UK. The smartphone features Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, 4.5 inch qHD IPS display, VGA front camera, 5MP rear camera, 1GB of RAM, 1GHz dual-core processor, 4GB of internal memory, and MicroSD card slot.
On the other hand, Sony’s Xperia Tablet Z will be available in UK with a price tag of £399 for the 16GB version and £449 for the 32GB Wi-Fi-only version. The tablet packs 10.1-display with 1920x1200p resolution, NFC, 8MP rear camera with HDR, 2.2MP front camera, 6,000 mAh battery, Bluetooth 4.0, stereo speakers with 3D surround sound, 2GB RAM, 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro quad-core processor, and MicroSD card slot.
Huawei Ascend Mate China Pricing
In related news, we have also got the first pricing details for Huawei’s Ascend Mate smartphone. Huawei Ascend Mate will be sold at ¥2,688 (about $430) in China. This Android phablet comes with Android 4.1, 1.5GHz quad-core HiSilicon K3V2, 2GB RAM, 6.1-inch 720p IPS display, 8MP rear camera, 4,050mAh battery and front camera.
There is still no word on the UK pricing of this jumbo device.