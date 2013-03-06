AOKP, CM teams add more supported devices for Android 4.2 ROMs
Waiting for Android 4.2 for your Android device, but no manufacturer support or no credible third party ROM? Check again, you might be in luck.
CyanogenMOD and AOKP teams have announced that they have added several new Android phones/tablets to their list of supported devices for Android 4.2-based ROMs. If you don’t already know, both AOKP and CM teams are currently in process to refine their Android 4.2 ROMs and have released the latest milestone builds in the last 24 hours.
CyanogenMOD team has now added support for Droid Bionic (targa), Droid Razr (spyder), Droid 3 (solana), Droid 4 (maserati), One X GSM (endeavoru), Kindle Fire (1st gen, otter) and Kindle Fire (2nd gen, otter2). These devices were not included in the CM 10.1 M2 release posted yesterday, but they have started getting CM 10.1 nightlies.
Bonus: LG Optimus L7 also got the first CM build today. It is not CM10.1, but CM10. The nightly can be grabbed from here.
Coming to AOKP, they have added support for Samsung Galaxy Note II (Verizon), Samsung Galaxy Note II (Sprint), Samsung Galaxy S III (Intl.), LG Nitro HD (AT&T), LG Optimus LTE (SKT) and LG Spectrum (Verizon).
The latest AOKP build for these devices will be available for download here. They are still churning out the builds, so check back after sometime.
Bonus: AOKP also released their JB-MR1 Build 5 today, which includes the following new features:
- Traditional toggles instead of Tiles (optional)
- New Navigation Ring configuration menu
- S Pen support for Note IIs
- Quiet Hours toggle