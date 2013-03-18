Asus to launch Clover Trail+ powered smartphone in June: Report
After a partnership to make FonePad, Asus is now working with Intel on its first smartphone packing the chip giant’s dual-core Atom Z2580 Clover Trail+ processor. Digitimes claims that Asus is planning to go mainstream market with this phone.
The publication’s supply chain sources predict the launch in June at the earliest; however we can always see delays.
Asus is planning to take on high-end phablets with this upcoming Intel device. According to the report, this phone will feature a 5.5-inch display, which will land it in the phablet segment. Lenovo’s first Clover Trail+ phone Ideaphone K900 also uses a 5.5-inch display and set to be released in China next month.
Other features of this upcoming Asus device are not clear at the moment, but given the June launch, we can at least expect to see Jelly Bean, if not Key Lime Pie which will also be announced in June at Google I/O 2013.
To remind you, Asus had announced its first Intel-powered tablet device FonePad at MWC last month, which will go on sale beginning this month in select markets for $249.
Asus FonePad runs on entry-level Intel Atom Z2420 processor and packs 7-inch display, Android 4.1, 1GB RAM, 3MP rear camera, 1.2MP front camera, 8/16GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot.