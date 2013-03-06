More alleged Samsung Galaxy S IV screenshots appear online
With just over a week to go for Samsung Galaxy S IV official announcement, the frequency of leaks related to this anticipated smartphone is at its peak. Just a few hours ago, we saw the first alleged Galaxy S IV screenshots, and they turned out to be screenshots from Galaxy S III Android 4.2.1 build and now another batch of S4 screen captures have appeared online.
Posted by GSM Israel, these purported screen captures of Galaxy S4 do seems like authentic but given the experience in the past 30 hours, we are taking this with a pinch of salt.
The interface in these screenshots seems more refined than the existing Nature UX, but still it is almost 90pc like the existing UI. These screen capture also confirm some of the already leaked specifications of this phone like the following, although screen-size is listed as 5.01-inch in one of these screen capture, may be it is wrong calculation from the app. Anyways, it is just a 2 mm difference from the leaked version.
- Full HD display (1920x1080p)
- 13MP rear camera
- 1.8GHz quad-core processor
GSM Israel claims that these screen capture are coming from a very reliable source and are indeed credible. Well, we will know that March 14, when Samsung officially takes the wraps off S IV at a press event in New York.
The so-called “SAMSUNG ORB” is missing..