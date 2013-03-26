Google Chromebook Pixel LTE version to ship by April 8
Google has revealed that it will begin shipping the LTE version of Chromebook Pixel from April 8 in the United States. Pixel has been priced at $1,449 and is the costliest Chromebook till date.
To remind you, Google Chromebook Pixel packs a 12.85-inch touchscreen display with 2560x1700p resolution and Gorilla Glass protection. The Chromebook also comes with Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, Intel HD 4000 graphics, Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. On the downside, the LTE modem on-board the Chromebook cannot step down to 3G in case there is no LTE network, so you will be stuck with only Wi-Fi connectivity in non-LTE areas.
For the price of $1,449, Google is bundling 100MB of mobile data through Verizon every month for two years and 1TB of Google Drive storage with Chromebook Pixel.
The initial reviews of the device have been positive about the hardware and display, but they clearly highlight the lack of key applications and internet dependency as the downsides.
Google Chromebook Pixel key features
- Screen: 12.85″ display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2560x1700p at 239 PPI, 400 nit screen, 178° extra-wide viewing angle
- Inputs: Multi-touch screen, Backlit Chrome keyboard, Fully clickable, etched-glass trackpad
- HD Webcam
- Ports: 2 x USB 2.0, mini display port, 2-in-1 card reader supporting: SD, MMC
- Anodized aluminium build
- Size: 297.7 x 224.6 x 16.2 mm, Weight: 3.35 lbs / 1.52 kg
- CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 Processor (Dual Core 1.8GHz)
- Intel® HD Graphics 4000 (Integrated)
- Memory: 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- 64 GB Solid State Drive
- Audio: Headphone/microphone jack
- Battery: Up to 5 hours of active use (59 Wh battery)*
- Dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2×2, Bluetooth 3.0, Built-in LTE modem + GPS