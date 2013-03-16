Google might be bringing Newspapers to Google Play: Report
Looks like, a new content type is soon going to be available in Google Play. Google is reportedly planning to start selling Newspapers in Google Play, similar to what Apple does at its Newsstand service. There are already a few app based storefronts that provide newspaper subscriptions to the Android users, but a service from Google will surely be appreciated by many.
Folks at Android Police have discovered details suggesting the existence of Google Play News in a JavaScript file hosted on the Web version of Google Play. Companies often update the javascript files, CSS etc. on the backend first, so they can seamlessly launch a new feature, so this mention of Google Play News makes sense.
The blog also found other details in the same JS file, which revealed that the newspapers will be available on both issue and subscription basis and could be read on both Android phones and tablets. Here is the text from JS file that suggests these details:
- To read Google Play News, you must have a supported Android phone or tablet
- Please sign in to get this News edition.
- Please sign in to purchase this News Issue.
- Please sign in to purchase this News Edition Subscription.
- Subscribing you to this news edition…
- You have subscribed to this news edition. It is now available on your device.
- This news issue is now available on your device.
There is no word on when we can expect Google to make Newspapers live in Google Play, but we expect to see in the very near future. As always, Google Play News is likely to be available in select countries first.
If you want to look at the JS file yourself, here is the link.