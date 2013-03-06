Google Play turns one, celebrates with deals & offers
The switch from Android Market to Google Play was made one year ago this week. As Google Play turns one year old, Google has partnered with several Google Play publishers to celebrate this occasion with discounts, sale and other offers.
“It was just a year ago today that we launched this amazing shop on the interwebs to offer the best in digital content. Since the best parties are the ones that send you home with a present, today we celebrate our birthday with a festive goodie bag full of gifts. Don’t delay in picking up these limited-time offers. It’s been an incredible first year and we look forward to sharing the gift of digital diversions for many more to come,” Google Play team states.
“Google Play has grown rapidly in the last year, bringing you more content in more languages and places around the globe. In addition to offering more than 700,000 apps and games, we’ve partnered with all of the major music companies, movie studios and publishers to bring you the music, movies, TV shows, books and magazines you love,” Jamie Rosenberg, VP of Digital Content, Google Play noted in a blog post.
The offers and deals range from free e-books, movie discounts, Android exclusive levels in games, and more, but not every deal is available in every country. You can check out this page to know about deals and offers available at your location. From what we can see right now in India, there seems to be five offers and deals.
Google notes that it will continue offering such deals and promotions through-out this week. So, keep checking the offers page.