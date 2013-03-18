Indian govt launches Android app development contest, winner gets INR 1 lakh
The Government of India has started an Android app development contest to make public services accessible to the citizens via mobile devices. The app development contest, which is currently underway, will stop taking submissions on March 31, 2013.
Part of m-Governance initiative, this contest is open only to Indian nationals and developers can submit apps in the following categories:
- Government Services
- Education/ Reference
- Social Networking
- Lifestyle/ Travel
- E-Health
- Productivity/Tools
The submitted applications will reviewed by a jury and results will be declared on April 10. The winner will get a cash prize of INR 1 lakh; the runner-up will get INR 50,000, while the third-spot holder will receive INR 25,000.
The contest site adds:
Government of India, under the m-Governance initiative, is aiming to utilize the unparalleled reach of mobile phones and mobile applications for delivering public services.
Mobile Service Delivery Gateway, also known as Mobile Seva, is an infrastructure created by C-DAC for this purpose.
In this direction, we are inviting individual developer to develop innovative mobile application on Android platform that can be used by citizen to avail public services.
The qualified apps will also be hosted on Government’s Mobile Seva app store, which already houses34 public services related Android apps.
You can get more details on the contest website, like Terms and conditions, how to apply details.
Thanks Amit
Good news for android developers…
Very sad that I got to know about it only now 🙁 Only 10 days remaining. Any ideas guys?
same here 🙁
So our Indian government start new way to encourage the mobile app developers, It is really a nice step by the out government.