Micromax A110 Canvas 2 gets official Jelly Bean update
As promised, Micromax has released the Jelly Bean update for A110 Canvas 2 users in the country. The best way to get the update is via an authorized service center, which is also recommended by Micromax. Company is not pushing it over-the-air or via an easy flashing tool.
Micromax has shared the Jelly Bean update file, but that is best suited for the advanced users. If you are comfortable in messing with your phone and have some experience in flashing custom ROMs, we will soon be doing a guide to flash Jelly Bean update on A110 Canvas 2 and you can read that and update your phone. But, if you can’t wait for our guide, read the instructions to update the phone here on XDA. The ROM download links are given at the source below.
Here is the basic change-log given by Micromax:
- Operating system is upgraded from ICS to Jelly bean.
- M! Store is removed.
- New wallpapers are integrated.
To detail on the Jelly Bean part, Android 4.1.1 brings Project Butter improvements, which makes UI more fluid, along with Google Now, enhanced notifications and more.
Update details:
- Size: 282MB
- Android version: Android 4.1.1
- Kernel: 3.4.0
Service Center details: Put in your city details on this link, to find out nearby Micromax service centers. Make sure to call ahead of visiting service centers, as they might not be ready to provide updates.
Gallery:
Source – XDA