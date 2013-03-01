Motorola’s current product pipeline isn’t ‘wow’ by Google standards: Google CFO
If you were waiting to see some earth-shattering Android phones from Motorola in the next few months, you are out of luck. Google CFO Patrick Pichette revealed at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference that Motorola’s current product pipeline is “not really to the standards that what Google would say is wow.”
“We’ve inherited 18 months of pipeline that we actually have to drain right now, while we’re actually building the next wave of innovation and product lines,” he added.
As Google completed Motorola takeover in May 2012, we still have over six-seven months to actually see the products that will have Google’s influence on them. So, I would say, we can expect to see – may be a Nexus series phone around October or the rumoured X-Phone at IFA or AllthingsD’s Dive into Mobile conference.
You can listen to Pichette’s comments below:
Patrick Pichette at Morgan Stanley Technology Conference by Gaurav Shukla
Google CFO however seemed optimistic about the future of Motorola business and noted that it will bounce back.
“These are not easy transitions; we have great plans for Motorola. There is still really hard work to be completed at Motorola before we see tangible signs of progress,” Pichette stated.
Sources (1, 2) | Image Credit: Reuters