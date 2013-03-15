Samsung Galaxy S4 India launch in first week of May
Samsung today unveiled its Galaxy S 4 smartphone and we know you are wondering about India availability of the smartphone. We have reached out to our sources and as per the information we have received so far, Samsung India is planning to launch Galaxy S 4 in the first week of May in the country.
The company will most likely be hosting a press event in the end of April, but the phone will actually reach the stores in the first few days of May. As India has always been one of the first countries to get Galaxy S series smartphones, there is no surprise that Galaxy S 4 will be released in the country within days of global debut in the last week of April.
If you haven’t gone through any Galaxy S 4 announcement reports, Samsung Galaxy S 4 features 5-inch Super AMOLED full HD display, 13MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, Android 4.2.2, updated Touchwiz UX, 2GB RAM and 16/ 32/ 64GB of internal storage.
If you have any confusion regarding the processor inside the Indian variant of Galaxy S 4 – it will have Samsung’s own Exynos 5 Octa 8-core processor, which uses ARM’s big-Little technology, along with PowerVR SGX 544MP3 GPU.
There is no word on the Indian specific software customisations right now, but we think Samsung will be refining MyServices that was introduced along with Galaxy Grand and bringing it in Galaxy S 4 too. There is no however no confirmation in this regard.
Samsung is yet to reveal its plans about the partnering up with any India telecom operators to offer bundled data plans with Galaxy S 4, but we expect to hear something soon.
Samsung Galaxy S 4 key features
Hardware:
- Android 4.2.2
- 5 inch Full HD Super AMOLED (1920 x 1080) display, 441 ppi
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (HT80), GPS / GLONASS, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0 (LE), IR LED (Remote Control), MHL 2.0
- Sensors: Accelerometer, RGB light, Geomagnetic, Proximity, Gyro, Barometer, Temperature & Humidity, Gesture
- 16/ 32/ 64 GB User memory ? microSD slot (up to 64GB)
- 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM
- Dimension: 136.6 x 69.8 x 7.9 mm, 130g
- Battery: 2600 mAh
- Auto adjust touch sensitivity (Glove friendly)
Its a PowerVR SGX 544MP3 GPU ie., a 3 core combination which is better than the iphone 5 PowerVR SGX 543MP3. Dont miss the core config of MP3 as people might think its a single core GPU!
what’s the use of 8 cores ..????
I am sure it won’t support Battle Field 3 or Crysis 3….
Sorry Samsung!! Not you anymore.. Samsung just want to launch new devices and make money.. I am waiting for JB on S2. Micromax and Sony phones are getting JB updates.. you cannot even set a timeline of when will be available.
Good Bye Samsung!!!
Ever heard these words: XDA, cyanogenmod, custom ROMS.
I’m on 4.2.2 on my S2
third-party ROMs are for the Geeks. CM or XDA won’t take responsibility or gives you support if you bricked your device or get poor performance while retooling.