Samsung releases Galaxy S4 video teaser (Update: Another one)
Update: Samsung has released a new teaser, which reveals nothing (again), apart from probably the fact that S4 will have a lot of colour choices. Given the anticipation for the smartphone, we think it is highly unlikely that any of Samsung’s video teaser are going to let out anything.
So, we probably have to wait until March 14 for actual peek at the phone.
To remind you, a set of images have emerged online that are supposedly of a dual-SIM Galaxy S IV variant headed to China Unicom. Check them out here.
Earlier: Samsung has released a video teaser for its upcoming mega launch Galaxy S IV. Frankly, there is nothing product related in the video, nothing at all. Still, if you want to watch it, here it is.
As you would know, Samsung is going to announce Galaxy S IV on March 14 in New York. The smartphone is expected to come with 4.99-inch full HD display, 1.8GHz Octa-core Exynos processor, 2GB RAM, 13MP rear camera and 2.1MP front camera.
The phone is likely to be running on Jelly Bean (likely to be Android 4.2). Company is also expected to introduce new user interface and software customisations.
Samsung Galaxy S series phones have always been huge hit for the company and in fact original Samsung Galaxy S was the first Android smartphone from the company that truly changed its fortunes and landed it on the path to become the biggest Android smartphone maker.
