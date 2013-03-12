Samsung gives us a real glimpse at Galaxy S IV in the latest teaser
All Samsung Galaxy S IV teasers have been pointless with no peek at the actual phone until now. The Korean manufacturer earlier today posted an image teaser on its social media channels, which gives us the first real look at the actual Galaxy S IV hardware.
You can’t still make out the actual phone, but it is more than what we have been seeing till now in company’s video teasers. With just over 48 hours left for the real announcement, we won’t get too much in the teasers as the real thing is coming soon.
Samsung is officially announcing Galaxy S IV in New York on March 14 and the whole press event will be live-streamed for everyone’s watching pleasure. Company is also showcasing the phone same day at Times Square.
According to leaks till now, Samsung Galaxy S IV will come with a 4.99-inch full HD display, 1.8GHz Exynos 5410 processor, PowerVR SGX544MP GPU, 2GB RAM, 13MP rear camera, 2.1MP front camera and 2700 mAh battery. The phone is expected to be sold in 16/ 32/ 64GB internal storage variants as well as variety of colour options as suggested in the latest video teaser.
Rumours also indicate that the S4 will come with wireless charging support, floating touch, new software enhancements as well as Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.
As the name suggests, this is the fourth Galaxy S smartphone so far and all the previous models have been very successful and company is hoping to recreate their success with S IV. The smartphone will be competing with HTC’s One and Sony’s Xperia Z smartphones.
The phone looks similar to the one that’s been leaked by a Chinese forum. 😉