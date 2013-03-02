SlimROM releases SlimBean 4.2.2 Build 1 for over 20 devices
By Mohit Kharbanda
SlimROM is one the popular third-party ROMs available for Android devices and for those who wants fast, smooth and lighter experience on their Android phones, it is a must try.
Best part of the SlimROMs is the size of the firmware, which is just under 80MB (GApps not included) and doesn’t include any unwanted apps that you might not want thus having the least amount of memory footprint on internal storage of the phone.
The SlimROMs team has now released the new Android 4.2.2 based SlimBean 4.2.2 Build 1 for more than 20 devices. It can be downloaded now from the link given below and requires full wipe if you are coming from Android 4.2.1 based versions due to the code-change.
SlimROM now includes Roman Nurik’s awesome and pretty popular Dashclock lockscreen widget by default. Software supported HDR mode has also been introduced in the new version.
Here is the short change-log of the latest build; you can find the detailed change-log here along with instructions to flash the new ROM.
- Full JDQ39 (4.2.2) base
- Replaced cLock with Shiny new ‘DashClock’
- Added slide before unlock
- Bring back long press to toggle PW
- MMS: Add Quick emoji to text input
- Phone: Set my phone number
- Added full hardware key rebinding (home+menu+back)
- Added Kill App/Expand Notification Shade/Toggle Expanded Desktop to hardware binds
- Fully configurable advanced reboot toggle
- Enhance circle battery and clock
- Camera: Add software HDR mode
- Calendar: Add snooze to events
- Enhance T9 and search
- Settings: Add forget all networks to WiFi
- Notification: Limit notification sounds for interval
- Camera: Add animation to mode switch
- Sound: Add configurable volume adjust sounds
- Notification: Add custom carrier text
- Enhance electron beam control
- Tons and tons of more fixes and optimizations
- And a little surprise for the savvy ones 🙂
Download ROM
Download GApps (You will need it if you are coming from another ROM).
Mohit Kharbanda is an Android enthusiast and loves to tinker with his Android devices.
will this work for my Acer Iconia S 300 ???
@Ankit No, you can check the supported devices here.
@ Gaurav Sir : How can i update my acer iconia s300 ?
Actually Nexus and Samsung devices are mostly preferred by dev cause of unlocked bootloaders.
I have an iball andi4d running android 2.3.6, the manufacturer has stopped development on this model,I want to know if jelly bean update is possible the slimbean or as a matter of fact even Ics,btw me not being that tech savvy can u guide me on rooting my phone,if u need any further details abt the phone please let me know