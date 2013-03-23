Sony to launch MediaTek’s quad-core chip powered smartphones?
Reports are coming in that Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek has landed smartphone chip orders from Sony – suggesting that the Japanese manufacturer might be working on mid-range smartphones powered by MediaTek chips.
Sony, which has normally used processors from Qualcomm (sometimes ST Ericsson too), might be planning to use MediaTek chips to bring down the cost of its smartphones/ tablets.
According to Digitimes, Sony along with other manufacturers, who have ordered MediaTek chips, will be releasing devices powered by quad-core MT6589 processors.
Digitimes writes:
MediaTek have landed orders for its MT6589 solutions from about 20 clients, including Lenovo, ZTE, Huawei, TCL, Gionee and Sony Mobile Communications, and those vendors will start rolling out an array of mobile devices powered by MT6589 chips in March-April, said the Chinese newspaper Economic Daily News.
This is not the first time that we are hearing about Sony’s plans to use MediaTek M6589 chip in its phones, a CENS report from December 2012 has noted that Sony has asked for M6589 sample chips from MediaTek, looks like the trials went fine and Sony is indeed opting for MediaTek chips in some of its smartphones.
If everything goes well, we might see some MediaTek running Sony devices in later part of the year. The March/ April timeline mentioned in Digitimes report does not seem true for Sony, as the company has just announced Snapdragon powered Xperia L and SP smartphone. So, if Sony is indeed buying MediaTek chips, the smartphones powered by them would not be arriving any time before the second half of the year.