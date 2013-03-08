Surprise, Micromax A110 Canvas 2 will get Jelly Bean update next week
Micromax has revealed that it will be releasing the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update for A110 Canvas 2 smartphone next week. The update will not be available OTA or via any PC companion tool, but the A110 owners will have to go to a service center to get the smartphone updated.
Going to a service center is certainly a painful task but we think it will be worthwhile. Make sure you contact your nearest service center first to find out all the details, so that you don’t have to waste any more than usual time to get your phone updated.
“This will not be an OTA update. Users will have to go to Micromax-authorised service centres to get the update. Currently, we are conducting tests on the Jelly Bean ROM and will be releasing the update by early next week latest,” Micromax spokesman noted.
This is the first Micromax smartphone that seems to be getting any software update so far. Since the launch A60, Micromax has launched several Android phones and tablets and it has never bothered to release an update. It is probably the popularity of the phone that has forced the company to step up and get the Jelly Bean for the phone.
Micromax A110, which was launched last year, comes with Android 4.0 right now and features 5-inch WVGA display, dual-core processor, 8MP camera, and front camera.
Micromax has also announced that it will also be releasing Android 4.2 Jelly Bean update for A116 Canvas HD smartphone, which was launched recently and saw huge demand. Although Android 4.2 does not bring any major changes, the like of Photosphere, and Lock-screen widgets will surely be appreciated by many.
