Alcatel launches One Touch Idol, Idol Ultra phones; starting INR 15,800
Alcatel has announced the launch of two new Android smartphones in its One Touch series in the Indian market today. Dubbed as One Touch Idol and One Touch Idol Ultra, the phones were first showcased at Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year.
Talking about the smartphones, Alcatel One Touch Idol features a 4.7-inch qHD display. It is powered by 1GHz dual-core MediaTek processor. In addition, the phone comes with 512MB RAM, 4GB of internal storage and microSD card slot.
On the other hand, Alcatel One Touch Idol Ultra packs a 4.7-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by 1.2GHz dual-core MediaTek processor. The phone also comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is no microSD card slot.
Both OT Idol and OT Idol Ultra run on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. The smartphones also come with 8MP rear camera, front camera and 1800 mAh battery.
The launch of OT Idol and OT Idol Ultra takes the Alcatel’s portfolio of Android devices to 5 in the country. Other phones in company’s portfolio include OT 4005D, OT 5020E and OT 4010E.
Pricing and Availability:
Alcatel One Touch Idol Ultra has been priced at INR 21,000, while One Touch Idol will be sold for INR 15,800. The company has not shared any specific availability dates, but we can expect to see these phones in the coming days.
“India is a key strategic market for ALCATEL ONE TOUCH, poised towards high growth trajectory. In line with ALCATEL philosophy of enhancing the mobile entertainment experience and offering pioneering technology firsts to the consumer, today we are launching the slimmest and lightest smartphones in India. Being the exclusive mobile phone partner for Marvel’s Iron Man 3 is a good example of the increased popularity of the brand’s premiere Android devices, including the ONE TOUCH Idol and Idol Ultra,” said Albert Wong, Head – APAC, ALCATEL ONE TOUCH, in a statement.
either They simply don’t want to sale their phone here, just for portfolio….
or they know nothing about planet earth (they r aliens)