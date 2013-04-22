Earth Day 2013: Android apps
As most of you would know that today is Earth day – April 22, 2013 and if you are looking for something like an Android app for Earth day that will help your kid(s) understand the Earth Day or even you – you have come to the right place.
Google Play store has many applications that will provide you with this information, but there are only a few that have been made specifically for this purpose.
Earth Day: Kids Seasons Story
This app from Tabtale is a fun and easy way for kids to know more Earth Day and their environment. Here are some of the features of this app:
- Beautiful HD illustrations on every page that highlight nature and the environment
- Numerous engaging & fun animations on each page create an enchanting reading experience
- Help the gardener – interactive activities
- Play a Xylophone of eggs, Dress up the snowman
- Sing Along – Happy Earth Day, Dear Planet
- “Read to Me” – automatically reads each page of the story to you
- “Read it Myself” – allows you to control the reading yourself
Download from Google Play
Earth Day & Earth Hour Quotes
This application gives you quotation related to Earth Day and Earth Hour. A very simple app and usability is also limited.
Features:
- Quote of Day screen. At start, Quote of Day is random but can be customized to preferred quote
- Customizable user settings such as background, font type, font size, font color
- One Click add to Favorites for easy retrieval
- One Click sharing on Facebook, Twitter, Email, Sms and more!
- Choice to save app to SD Card or Phone (Requires App2SD app)
Download from Google Play
Bonus app: Earth Day Theme
Looking to turn put an Earth Day related theme on your Android phone. Here is one for you.
Download from Google Play
In related news, Google is also celebrating the Earth Day 2013 and even put a doodle for the same.
