Facebook Home now available for international users, first update coming next month
Facebook VP of mobile engineering Corey Ondrejka has confirmed at the D: Dive Into Mobile conference that Facebook Home will go live for the international users in Google Play today. This Facebook-centric home-screen launcher was available only for United States Android users until today (Check update below).
Facebook Home right now works only on select Android phones like HTC One X, HTC One X+, Samsung Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note II. So, if you have one of the four phones, you will be able to download Facebook Home from Google Play later today in your country. Folks with other smartphones will still have to make do with the patched APKs floating around or wait for the official support.
“Just today we’re going to be opening (Facebook Home) up to the rest of the world,” Ondrejka stated. “We launched in the US first because we wanted to make sure we could iron out any remaining bugs.”
Corey also revealed that Facebook will be releasing the first update for Facebook Home in second week of May. He did not specify what will be included in this update, but we are expecting to see support for HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S 4 along with few new features and bug fixes.
Early user reviews of the Facebook Home have been less than encouraging with just an average rating of 2.3 in Google Play.
Update: As promised, Facebook Home is now available for global users in the Google Play Store. Download from here.