First Firefox OS smartphones now on sale
Geeksphone Keon already sold out
Spanish start-up Geeksphone has started taking orders for the first Firefox OS smartphones (developer devices to be precise). Dubbed as Peak and Keon, these phones can now be ordered from anywhere in the world for $194 and $119 respectively.
Packing entry-level and mid-range specifications, these phones are primarily meant for developers planning to build applications for the platform before the mainstream manufacturers like ZTE, Alcatel, LG, Huawei and Sony release devices in the mass market.
Firefox OS phones are headed to five countries this June and will be released in 11 more by 2013-end.
Coming back to the Geeksphone Firefox OS devices, here is quick look at the specs of these two phones.
Geeksphone Keon
- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 7225AB 1Ghz
- UMTS 2100/1900/900 (3G HSPA).
- GSM 850/900/1800/1900 (2G EDGE).
- Screen 3.5″ HVGA Multitouch.
- Camera 3 MP.
- 4 GB (ROM) and 512 MB (RAM).
- MicroSD, Wifi N, Bluetooth 2.1 EDR, Radio FM, Light & Prox. Sensor, G-Sensor, GPS, MicroUSB.
- Battery 1580 mAh
Geeksphone Peak
- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 8225 1.2Ghz x2
- UMTS 2100/1900/900 (3G HSPA).
- GSM 850/900/1800/1900 (2G EDGE).
- Screen 4.3″ qHD IPS Multitouch.
- Camera 8 MP (back) + 2 MP (front).
- 4 GB (ROM) and 512 MB (RAM).
- MicroSD, Wifi N, Bluetooth 2.1 EDR, Radio FM, Light & Prox. Sensor, G-Sensor, GPS, MicroUSB, Flash (camera).
- Battery 1800 mAh.
At the time of writing this post, Geeksphone Keon was already sold out, so if you want one of these phones, rush now.
