Google Babel messenger confirmed in Gmail JS file
It could not be any more official than this. The rumoured Google Babel messenger is real and more details about the same have been found in a javascript file hosted on Gmail servers, which is meant for internal testing. Folks at Google Operating System blog were first to spot this, thanks to a tip sent by one of their readers.
As we can expect, Google is currently dogfooding Google Babel internally. For those of you, who don’t know what dogfooding is, read this Wikipedia article.
The JS file reveals that Google Babel is the new messenger from Google (as we already knew, thanks to all the leaks and rumours).
The file also details some of the new features that we can expect in Google Babel and are not present in the current Google Talk/ Chat.
- Access the same conversation list from anywhere
- A new, conversation-based UI
- Advanced group conversations
- Send pictures
- Improved notifications across devices
As you can read in the screenshot of the JS file – “Babel is Google’s new messenger with clients for Android, iOS, Chrome, Google+ and Gmail” – Google is going to release clients for Android, Chrome and iOS and Babel will also be integrated in Google+ and Gmail.
An image link showing a promo screenshot of Google Babel was also spotted by GOS, but has now been removed by Google, you can still see the link in JS code (screenshot below).
So, all we have to do now is wait for the official debut, which is expected at Google I/O, however we can always see it before that.